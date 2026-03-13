Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Davidson in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (20-12, 11-8 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-10, 13-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Davidson Wildcats (20-12, 11-8 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-10, 13-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Davidson in the A-10 Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 13-5 against A-10 teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Derek Simpson averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 11-8 against A-10 teams. Davidson averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 73.7 points, 6.4 more per game than the 67.3 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 72.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the 70.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won the last matchup 70-67 on March 5. Jaiden Glover scored 23 to help lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) to the win, and Sam Brown scored 20 points for Davidson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Glover is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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