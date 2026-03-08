Rutgers beats Penn State 74-62 to sweep season series

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis and Lino Mark combined for 34 points to lead Rutgers to a 74-62 victory…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis and Lino Mark combined for 34 points to lead Rutgers to a 74-62 victory over Penn State on Sunday in a Big Ten Conference regular-season finale.

Rutgers (13-18, 6-14) swept the season series against the Nittany Lions, and has won two of its last three games. Penn State (12-19, 3-17) has lost five of its last six.

Francis made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Mark finished with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting overall. Darren Buchanan Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points for the Scarlet Knights. Jamichael Davis added 11 points off the bench.

Ivan Juric and Freddie Dilione V scored 16 points apiece for Penn State. The Nittany Lions made just 3 of 22 from long range and 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Rutgers used a 16-0 run for a 37-14 lead and led 43-21 at the break. Francis scored 10 points in the first half and Mark added nine for the Scarlet Knights. Dilione scored eight first-half points for the Nittany Lions.

Back-to-back 3s from Mark and Francis pushed the lead to 26 points early in the second half. Rutgers led 58-38 after Emmanuel Ogbole’s dunk with 9:36 remaining.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament starts Tuesday in Chicago.

