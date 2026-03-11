Rivera scores 20, Abilene Christian knocks off Tarleton State 84-78 in WAC Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Yaniel Rivera had 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 84-78 victory over Tarleton State on Wednesday in…

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Yaniel Rivera had 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 84-78 victory over Tarleton State on Wednesday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Rivera shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Wildcats (13-18). Rich Smith scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 and 9 of 14 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Bradyn Hubbard had 15 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line.

Dior Johnson led the way for the Texans (14-17) with 28 points. Kaia Isaac added 13 points and two steals for Tarleton State. Ocypher Owens also had 10 points.

Rivera put up 12 points in the first half for Abilene Christian, who led 39-25 at halftime. Abilene Christian turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 64-51 lead with 7:01 left in the half.

