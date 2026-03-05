Riley’s 16 lead Tulsa past East Carolina 93-66

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 16 points helped Tulsa defeat East Carolina 93-66 on Thursday. Riley added seven assists…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 16 points helped Tulsa defeat East Carolina 93-66 on Thursday.

Riley added seven assists and three steals for the Golden Hurricane (24-6, 12-5 American Athletic Conference). Ade Popoola shot 6 for 9 from the floor for 14 points. Tyler Behrend went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jordan Riley finished with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Pirates (11-19, 6-11). Corey Caulker added 15 points for East Carolina.

