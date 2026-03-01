Riley has 31 points, 12 rebounds as East Carolina defeats Memphis 84-68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Riley’s 31 points and 12 rebounds led East Carolina past Memphis 84-68 on Sunday. Corey…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Riley’s 31 points and 12 rebounds led East Carolina past Memphis 84-68 on Sunday.

Corey Caulker added 16 points and 11 assists while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (11-18, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Eli DeLaurier shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Julius Thedford led the Tigers (12-17, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dug McDaniel added 15 points and five assists for Memphis. Sincere Parker also had 12 points and two steals. The Tigers extended their losing streak to six in a row.

East Carolina took the lead with 14:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Riley led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-30 at the break. Riley scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as East Carolina went on to secure a victory, outscoring Memphis by two points in the second half.

Both teams next play Thursday. East Carolina hosts Tulsa and Memphis plays South Florida at home.

