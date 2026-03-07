Rhode Island Rams and Davidson Wildcats play in A-10 Tournament

Davidson Wildcats (21-11, 13-6 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (26-4, 17-2 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (21-11, 13-6 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (26-4, 17-2 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays in the A-10 Tournament against Davidson.

The Rams are 17-2 against A-10 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Rhode Island averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 13-6 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rams won 60-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Brooklyn Gray led the Rams with 19 points, and Kyra Bruyndoncx led the Wildcats with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 12.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

