Rhode Island hosts Duquesne after Guinyard’s 27-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (16-13, 8-8 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-14, 6-10 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (16-13, 8-8 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-14, 6-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Rhode Island after Tarence Guinyard scored 27 points in Duquesne’s 91-76 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 9-6 at home. Rhode Island has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 8-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Rhode Island is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. Duquesne won the last meeting 76-61 on Feb. 1. Jimmie Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Dukes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

Guinyard is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Dukes. Williams is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.