Reed leads Penn State against Ohio State after 25-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-17, 3-15 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Ohio State after Josh Reed scored 25 points in Penn State’s 71-69 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions have gone 9-7 at home. Penn State has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buckeyes are 10-8 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State averages 74.8 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.2 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 79.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 79.1 Penn State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio State won 84-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. John Mobley Jr. led Ohio State with 25 points, and Eli Rice led Penn State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Freddie Filione V is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

