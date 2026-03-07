Raven Johnson’s 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Raven Johnson had a career-high 22 points, Joyce Edwards scored 15 of her 18 points in…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Raven Johnson had a career-high 22 points, Joyce Edwards scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 3 South Carolina displayed its mettle by holding on to beat sixth-ranked LSU 83-77 on Saturday to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

Ta’Niya Latson added 19 points for the Gamecocks, who are seeking their fourth straight SEC Tournament title and 10th in the past 12 seasons under coach Dawn Staley. South Carolina (31-2) will face No. 4 Texas, a 85-68 winner over No. 24 Mississippi, on Sunday.

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley had 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and Jada Richard added 17 for LSU (27-5), which lost to the Gamecocks for the second time this season.

In what essentially amounted to another home game for the Gamecocks at the packed 15,000-seat Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it was LSU that looked at home early.

Fulwiley, who had just six points on 1-of-8 shooting against South Carolina in the first meeting, erupted for 15 in the first half to give LSU a 40-36 lead at the break.

But the poised Gamecocks opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to regain the lead. It looked for a moment like things might get away, but LSU came storming back as Fulwiley drilled a pull-up 3 to tie the game with 7 minutes remaining.

Edwards took over from there.

She hit a jumper in the lane with 6:41 left to give the Gamecocks the lead for good and scored six of South Carolina’s points during a pivotal 8-3 run.

With the Gamecocks leading by five with 45 seconds left, LSU inexplicably elected not to foul and allowed 30 seconds to run off before Madina Okot scored on a spinning layup with 15 seconds left to beat the shot clock and seal the win.

Up next

LSU: Awaits NCAA Tournament seeding.

South Carolina: Will play for the SEC Tournament championship against Texas, a team that have split the season series with.

