Quinnipiac plays Marist in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (18-11, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-12, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Marist in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 12-8 against MAAC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Amarri Monroe paces the Bobcats with 8.2 boards.

The Red Foxes are 12-8 against MAAC teams. Marist averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Marist won the last matchup 71-64 on Jan. 24. Justin Menard scored 15 to help lead Marist to the win, and Asim Jones scored 22 points for Quinnipiac.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

Menard is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

