Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Iona Gaels in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (20-11, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-5, 20-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Iona in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 20-1 against MAAC teams, with a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is 21-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 13-8 against MAAC teams. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.9.

Quinnipiac averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Iona gives up. Iona scores 9.4 more points per game (60.3) than Quinnipiac allows to opponents (50.9).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bobcats won 80-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Karson Martin led the Bobcats with 19 points, and Zoey Ward led the Gaels with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Isabellah Middleton is averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Gaels. Fajardo is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 61.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

