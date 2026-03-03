Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon Tournament against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (18-11, 11-9 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-12, 12-8 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (18-11, 11-9 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-12, 12-8 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne squares off against Robert Morris in the Horizon Tournament.

The Mastodons are 12-8 against Horizon opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 11-9 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 71.0 points, 11.0 more per game than the 60.0 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mastodons won 60-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Lili Krasovec led the Mastodons with 24 points, and Eva Levingston led the Colonials with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Krasovec is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aislin averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Myriam Traore is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.