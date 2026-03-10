Prairie View A&M Panthers take on the Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Tournament

Alcorn State Braves (9-22, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (14-17, 9-9 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 2 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (9-22, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (14-17, 9-9 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alcorn State.

The Panthers have gone 9-9 against SWAC teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Prairie View A&M is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves’ record in SWAC action is 8-11. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Prairie View A&M won the last matchup 72-51 on Feb. 28. Joey Madimba scored 28 to help lead Prairie View A&M to the victory, and Omari Hamilton scored 13 points for Alcorn State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.6 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tycen McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Braves. Jameel Morris is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.