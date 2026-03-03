Pittsburgh hosts McCray and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 8-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 4-12 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 8-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-18, 4-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Pittsburgh after Robert McCray scored 20 points in Florida State’s 80-71 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers have gone 8-9 at home. Pittsburgh has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles are 8-8 in ACC play. Florida State is third in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 2.8.

Pittsburgh averages 70.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.6 Florida State allows. Florida State’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Pittsburgh has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

The Panthers and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Cameron Corhen is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

McCray is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

