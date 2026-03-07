Peterson scores 27, White and Council also star as No. 14 KU routs K-State 104-85 on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman star Darryn Peterson scored 27 points in his likely Allen Fieldhouse finale, Tre White and…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman star Darryn Peterson scored 27 points in his likely Allen Fieldhouse finale, Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. had memorable senior send-offs of their own, and No. 14 Kansas routed Kansas State 104-85 on Saturday.

Peterson, the potential No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, was an efficient 10 of 15 from the field for the Jayhawks (22-9, 12-6 Big 12), who clinched a double-bye in next week’s conference tournament by winning on Senior Day for the 43rd consecutive year.

White, a transfer from Illinois, had 23 points and 11 rebounds to cap his lone regular season in Lawrence, while Council — who arrived from St. Bonaventure — nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in his final game at the Phog.

The win was a much-needed confidence boost heading into the postseason for the Jayhawks, who had dropped four of their previous six games, and it extended their home win streak over their in-state rivals to 20 in a row.

P.J. Haggerty, who missed last week’s win over West Virginia with an undisclosed injury, scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (12-19, 3-15). Nate Johnson also had 21 points, while Khamari McGriff finished with 15.

The game was close only until midway through the first half, when Kansas ran off nine straight points to take control. It pushed the advantage to 46-33 by halftime, and the lead swelled to nearly 20 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kansas State got within 11 on a couple of occasions, but Peterson and his senior teammates eventually poured it on.

The clinching blow came with about 12 minutes to go, when C.J. Jones fouled Peterson and then was whistled for a technical foul. The ensuing free throws were part of big run by Kansas that pushed the lead to 78-54 with under 10 minutes left in the game.

Up next

Kansas State will be the No. 15 seed for the Big 12 Tournament and play a first-round game on Tuesday. The Jayhawks will learn their seeding later Saturday and will open play in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

