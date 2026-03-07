Pepperdine Waves play in WCC Tournament against the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (17-13, 10-9 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (19-11, 10-8 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (17-13, 10-9 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (19-11, 10-8 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on San Francisco in the WCC Tournament.

The Waves’ record in WCC play is 10-8, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Dons are 10-9 in WCC play. San Francisco is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

Pepperdine makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). San Francisco averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dons won 81-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Candy Edokpaigbe led the Dons with 28 points, and Meghan Fiso led the Waves with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 14.4 points. Lina Falk is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Cargol is averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Dons. Edokpaigbe is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

