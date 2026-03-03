Oral Roberts Golden Eagles play in Summit League Tournament against the UMKC Roos

UMKC Roos (4-26, 1-15 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-22, 4-12 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday,…

UMKC Roos (4-26, 1-15 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-22, 4-12 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces UMKC in the Summit League Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-12 against Summit League teams, with a 5-10 record in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roos’ record in Summit League play is 1-15. UMKC is 2-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oral Roberts is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 48.3% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 69.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.1 Oral Roberts gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Golden Eagles won 94-70 in the last matchup on March 1. Ty Harper led the Golden Eagles with 27 points, and Karmello Branch led the Roos with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ofri Naveh is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Branch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jayson Petty is shooting 36.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Roos: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

