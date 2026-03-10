Oklahoma Sooners play the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and South Carolina square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners have gone 7-11 against SEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 4-14 in SEC play. South Carolina allows 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Oklahoma is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% South Carolina allows to opponents. South Carolina has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gamecocks won 85-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Meechie Johnson Jr. led the Gamecocks with 20 points, and Xzayvier Brown led the Sooners with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohamed Wague is averaging 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Kobe Knox is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

