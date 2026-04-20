Coach K’s grandson charged with misdemeanor DWI in collision that killed teen who was riding bicycle

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A grandson of retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been charged with misdemeanor driving while…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A grandson of retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired in connection with a collision that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

Joseph Savarino, 26, admitted to drinking before the incident Saturday night and a Breathalyzer test measured his blood-alcohol concentration at 0.11%, according to Durham County court records. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Savarino’s vehicle struck the boy, who was riding his bike in northwest Durham, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Savarino made his first court appearance Monday, and a judge revoked his driver’s license before releasing him on a $100,000 secured bond. The bond was posted by Debbie Savarino, Joseph’s mother and Krzyzewski’s daughter. She is an assistant athletic director at Duke.

Joseph Savarino’s attorney, Butch Williams, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages left at his office. Savarino’s next court appearance is May 20.

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