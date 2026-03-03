Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Eleko’s 20-point game

Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-15, 5-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-15, 5-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Ohio after Sisi Eleko scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 70-61 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Eleko leads the Eagles with 9.9 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 9-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio is eighth in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Danni Scully averaging 1.6.

Eastern Michigan averages 67.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 71.5 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Ohio won the last matchup 96-87 on Jan. 8. Bailey Tabeling scored 21 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 6.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles. Eleko is averaging 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

Tabeling averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Bella Ranallo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

