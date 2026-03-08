Northern Colorado Bears play in Big Sky Tournament against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (22-9, 13-5 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (22-9, 13-5 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Eastern Washington.

The Bears are 13-5 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado has an 8-8 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles’ record in Big Sky play is 7-11. Eastern Washington averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northern Colorado scores 69.0 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 68.6 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bears won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Tatum West led the Bears with 20 points, and Elyn Bowers led the Eagles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bears. West is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Gallatin is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 15.5 points and 12.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.