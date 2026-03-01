Northern Arizona hosts Montana State following Amunrud’s 21-point game

Montana State Bobcats (17-13, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (17-13, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-20, 4-13 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Northern Arizona after Seth Amunrud scored 21 points in Montana State’s 82-61 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 9-6 in home games. Northern Arizona gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 11-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona scores 71.7 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 71.4 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 48.4% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Montana State won 77-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Jed Miller led Montana State with 22 points, and Isaiah Shaw led Northern Arizona with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Abelman is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lumberjacks. Chris Komin is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Miller is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Christian King is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 23.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

