Norfolk State Spartans and South Carolina State Bulldogs square off in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (15-16, 8-6 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (15-16, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays South Carolina State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC play is 8-6, and their record is 7-10 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC games is 7-7. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Norfolk State won the last matchup 90-71 on Feb. 21. Anthony McComb III scored 24 to help lead Norfolk State to the win, and Jayden Johnson scored 18 points for South Carolina State.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb is averaging 17 points for the Spartans. Devon Ellis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Treadwell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.