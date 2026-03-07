No. 7 Houston rallies past Oklahoma State 82-75

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Reserve Chase McCarty scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Houston rallied…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Reserve Chase McCarty scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Houston rallied for an 82-75 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kingston Flemings added 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists for Houston (26-5 overall, 14-4 Big 12 Conference), which clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Kansas City.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but McCarty, a redshirt freshman, made 7 of 10 field goal, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc to fuel the comeback.

Anthony Roy scored 18 points, Kanye Clary added 14 and Jaylen Curry had 13 for Oklahoma State (18-13, 6-12). Roy (four), Clary (four) and Curry (two) combined for all 10 of the Cowboys’ 3-point baskets.

Oklahoma State took control early, making six of its first 12 from 3 to build a 28-18 lead. The Cowboys extended the margin to 34-21 on a turnaround jumper by Christian Coleman with 5:23 left in the first half.

But Houston closed the half on a big run to cut the deficit to 41-37 at halftime. McCarty made two 3-pointers in the final 1:30, including one following a steal by Milos Uzan with 11 seconds left.

Uzan’s 3-pointer with 14:35 left gave the Cougars a 50-49 lead, their first of the game, and McCarty’s 3 extended the margin to 73-64 with 4:27 left.

Oklahoma State closed within 74-73 on a layup by Andrija Vukovi, but Houston’s Emanuel Sharp silenced the crowd with a 3-pointer to make it 77-73.

Up next

Houston: Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: Big 12 Tournament first round.

