No. 6 LSU women beat Mississippi State 72-63 in regular-season finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mikayiah Williams had 28 points and 15 rebounds and No. 6 LSU closed the third quarter with a big run to beat Mississippi State 72-63 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

LSU (26-4, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) has a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, while Mississippi State (18-12, 5-11) will play Florida on Wednesday in the first round.

LSU closed the quarter with 16-7 run after Mississippi State had a 13-0 run to take a 41-38 lead.

Williams was 10 of 17 from the field, making 2 of 3 3-pointers. She also had four assists. MiLaysia Fulwiley had 16 points, and Jada Richard added 12.

Kharyssa Richardson led Mississippi State with 18 points, and Madison Francis had 13 points and nine rebounds. Favour Nwaedozi had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs have lost four in a row.

Up next

LSU: SEC Tournament play, Friday.

Mississippi State: Face Florida on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

