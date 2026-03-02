No. 15 St. John’s puts home win streak on the line against Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (13-16, 5-13 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (23-6, 16-2 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-16, 5-13 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (23-6, 16-2 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 St. John’s hosts Georgetown trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Red Storm have gone 14-2 in home games. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Hoyas are 5-13 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by KJ Lewis averaging 4.0.

St. John’s averages 82.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 73.8 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 74.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.8 St. John’s allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. St. John’s won the last matchup 95-83 on Jan. 1. Zuby Ejiofor scored 25 points points to help lead the Red Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Jackson is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 10.4 points. Ejiofor is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas. Vincent Iwuchukwu is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

