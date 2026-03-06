No. 13 Virginia hosts Virginia Tech after Lawal’s 20-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits No. 13 Virginia after Toibu Lawal scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 72-63 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-1 at home. Virginia is the ACC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Johann Grunloh averaging 2.5.

The Hokies are 8-9 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Neoklis Avdalas averaging 4.8.

Virginia is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Virginia gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Virginia Tech won the last meeting 95-85 on Dec. 31. Ben Hammond scored 30 points to help lead the Hokies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging nine points. Thijs De Ridder is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hokies. Jailen Bedford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

