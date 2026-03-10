No. 12 Gonzaga beats Oregon State 65-56, advances to 29th straight WCC final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 12 Gonzaga to a 65-56…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 12 Gonzaga to a 65-56 victory over Oregon State on Monday night and put the Bulldogs in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game for the 29th straight time.

Gonzaga (29-3) will play Santa Clara (26-7) in the title game. Those teams met later Monday night. It will be the Zags’ last WCC championship before heading to the Pac-12 Conference next season.

Oregon State, in fired coach Wayne Tinkle’s last game after 12 seasons, ends at 17-16.

Ike, the WCC player of the year, made 10 of 17 shots for his 14th double-double this season and 45th of his career. He was the only Gonzaga player to score in double figures.

Jorge Diaz Graham led the Beavers with 15 points and Noah Amenhauser scored 11.

Gonzaga, which never trailed, entered the game as the national leader in scoring points in the lane at 45.2 per game and outscored the Beavers 38-24 inside. The Zags’ defense also was critical to outscoring Oregon State 16-0 on the fast break.

That defense made its presence felt early, forcing 10-second and shot clock violations during a 15-2 first-half run that put Gonzaga up 21-6. Oregon State missed its first nine shots and shot just 28.6% in the opening half.

The Beavers managed to be somewhat competitive in the second half, though there was little doubt in the outcome.

Oregon State lost for just the second time in 11 games this season when holding their opponent to fewer than 70 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.