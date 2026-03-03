New Mexico hosts Colorado State following Rechsteiner’s 20-point performance

Colorado State Rams (19-10, 10-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-7, 13-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (19-10, 10-8 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-7, 13-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits New Mexico after Brandon Rechsteiner scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 85-73 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 14-2 at home. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Buljan averaging 4.0.

The Rams are 10-8 in conference matchups. Colorado State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New Mexico allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. New Mexico won the last meeting 80-70 on Jan. 7. Jake Hall scored 18 points points to help lead the Lobos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lobos. Buljan is averaging 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rechsteiner is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rams. Jevin Muniz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.