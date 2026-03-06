Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri State in OVC Tournament

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-12, 15-6 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (19-12, 15-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-12, 15-6 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (19-12, 15-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and Southeast Missouri State meet in the OVC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 15-5 against OVC opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 4.4.

The Redhawks are 15-6 against OVC teams. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Terry averaging 3.8.

Morehead State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 74.6 Morehead State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Southeast Missouri State won 82-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. BJ Ward led Southeast Missouri State with 21 points, and Carroll led Morehead State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.6 points. Carroll is shooting 65.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Redhawks. Terry is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.