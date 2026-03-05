Morehead State Eagles play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in OVC Tournament

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-17, 9-12 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (18-13, 13-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-17, 9-12 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (18-13, 13-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and Southeast Missouri State play in the OVC Tournament.

The Eagles are 13-7 against OVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Morehead State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 9-12 against OVC teams. Southeast Missouri State is 7-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morehead State scores 65.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 67.1 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Morehead State won 71-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Landon Forbes led Morehead State with 18 points, and Raissa Nsabua led Southeast Missouri State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dike is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Eagles. Violet McNece is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.