Moore scores 40 as Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 96-72 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 40 points for No. 10 seed Georgia Southern in a 96-72 victory over third-seeded Coastal Carolina on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Georgia Southern (20-15) plays No. 2 seed Marshall in the semifinals Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Eagles. Spudd Webb scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals. Alden Applewhite shot 2 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Josh Beadle finished with 25 points for the Chanticleers (19-13). Rasheed Jones added 13 points and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Tristan Thompson also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Georgia Southern took the lead with 2:45 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Moore led the Eagles with 22 points in the first half to help put them up 45-42 at the break. Moore scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Georgia Southern went on to secure a victory, outscoring Coastal Carolina by 21 points in the second half.

