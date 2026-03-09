Montana Grizzlies play in Big Sky Tournament against the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (20-11, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Northern Colorado Bears (20-11, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Northern Colorado.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-8 against Big Sky teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer paces the Grizzlies with 5.4 boards.

The Bears are 10-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Montana makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Northern Colorado scores 8.2 more points per game (82.3) than Montana allows to opponents (74.1).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Northern Colorado won the last meeting 85-57 on March 3. Quinn Denker scored 16 to help lead Northern Colorado to the win, and Money Williams scored 17 points for Montana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Grizzlies. Sawyer is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zack Bloch is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.6 points. Denker is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

