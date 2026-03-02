Mississippi Valley State visits Alcorn State on 5-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-21, 5-11 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (16-11, 13-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-21, 5-11 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (16-11, 13-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hits the road against Alcorn State looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Braves are 9-2 on their home court. Alcorn State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Devilettes are 5-11 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC with 9.8 assists per game led by Jaeda Murphy averaging 3.4.

Alcorn State averages 56.7 points per game, 23.6 fewer points than the 80.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alcorn State won 75-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Kiarra Henderson led Alcorn State with 14 points, and Sydnei Marshall led Mississippi Valley State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is averaging 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Henderson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Janiya Jones is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, while averaging 6.7 points. Murphy is shooting 39.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 61.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

