Mia Moore scores 10 of her 19 in the 4th and Clemson women beat Virginia 63-50 in ACC Tournament

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Mia Moore scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taylor Johnson-Matthews finished with 10 points and Clemson beat Virginia 63-50 on Thursday in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson (21-10), which reached 21 wins in a season for the first time since 2000-01, advances to play top-seeded and 13th-ranked Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Hannah Kohn and Johnson-Matthews each made a 3-pointer in the final 80 seconds of the third quarter to give Clemson a 43-39 lead. Then Moore made Clemson’s 10th 3-pointer — on just 20 attempts — early in the fourth to make it 50-41.

Moore banked in a shot in traffic to extend Clemson’s lead to 60-48 late in the fourth. She made all four of her shots in the fourth to help the Tigers shoot 85.7% in the frame.

Clemson’s lead did not drop below nine points in the final five minutes despite going 7 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth. Virginia was just 5 of 15 from the field in the fourth with three turnovers.

Virginia (19-11) was looking to collect 20 wins for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Paris Clark scored 15 points and Kymora Johnson added 12 for Virginia. Sa’Myah Smith had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Up next

Clemson, the No. 9 seed, edged Duke 53-51 in the only regular-season meeting on Feb. 22.

Virginia, which had 11 ACC wins in a season for the first time since 1999-00, awaits an invitation to play in a postseason tournament.

