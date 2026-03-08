Merrimack Warriors play in MAAC Tournament against the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (19-11, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (22-10, 18-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Marist Red Foxes (19-11, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Merrimack Warriors (22-10, 18-3 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays in the MAAC Tournament against Marist.

The Warriors have gone 18-3 against MAAC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Merrimack scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 13-8 against MAAC teams. Marist is fourth in the MAAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 5.7.

Merrimack averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 70.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the 66.8 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Merrimack won the last meeting 81-56 on Feb. 13. Kevair Kennedy scored 22 to help lead Merrimack to the win, and Jason Schofield scored 13 points for Marist.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Shelton averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Kennedy is shooting 46.2% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Menard is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists. Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.