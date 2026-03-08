Marshall plays Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (20-15, 12-10 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (20-15, 12-10 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Thundering Herd are 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Marshall has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt action is 12-10. Georgia Southern averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Marshall averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 81.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 77.9 Marshall allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Georgia Southern won the last matchup 99-82 on Feb. 28. Tyren Moore scored 26 to help lead Georgia Southern to the victory, and Wyatt Fricks scored 25 points for Marshall.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Fricks is averaging 18.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games.

Alden Applewhite is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

