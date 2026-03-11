Marquette Golden Eagles play the Xavier Musketeers in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-19, 7-13 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Xavier Musketeers (14-17, 6-14 Big East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (12-19, 7-13 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Xavier play in the Big East Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-13 against Big East opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Marquette is eighth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 75.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East games is 6-14. Xavier has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marquette averages 74.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 80.0 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 78.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 75.4 Marquette allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Musketeers won 96-88 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jovan Milicevic led the Musketeers with 23 points, and Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Royce Parham is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Milicevic is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.