Loyola Chicago hosts Aranguren and George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-13, 8-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-23, 3-14 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-13, 8-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-23, 3-14 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Loyola Chicago after Jean Aranguren scored 20 points in George Washington’s 91-82 overtime victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers have gone 5-10 at home. Loyola Chicago is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 8-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 6.1.

Loyola Chicago scores 66.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 73.8 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won 101-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Garrett Johnson led George Washington with 18 points, and Joshua Ola-Joseph led Loyola Chicago with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Rubin is averaging 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Ramblers. Xavier Amos is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Autry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Luke Hunger is averaging 14 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.