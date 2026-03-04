Longwood Lancers take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in Big South Tournament

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-9, 11-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-17, 7-9 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-9, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on UNC Asheville in the Big South Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 11-5 against Big South opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Longwood has an 8-6 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South games is 7-9. UNC Asheville averages 61.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Longwood scores 77.3 points, 17.0 more per game than the 60.3 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Longwood won 72-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Amor Harris led Longwood with 17 points, and Nia Green led UNC Asheville with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Peaks is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

Green is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jamaria Freeman is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 14.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

