LIU faces Mercyhurst in NEC Championship game

Mercyhurst Lakers (17-16, 12-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (23-10, 17-3 NEC) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mercyhurst Lakers (17-16, 12-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (23-10, 17-3 NEC)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU and Mercyhurst meet in the NEC Championship.

The Sharks’ record in NEC games is 17-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. LIU averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 12-8 in NEC play. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

LIU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than LIU gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 91-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Qadir Martin led the Lakers with 25 points, and Jamal Fuller led the Sharks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4% over the last 10 games.

Bernie Blunt is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.