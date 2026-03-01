Lamar takes on SE Louisiana, aims for 6th straight victory

SE Louisiana Lions (5-23, 4-17 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (19-9, 16-5 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-23, 4-17 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (19-9, 16-5 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Cardinals take on SE Louisiana.

The Cardinals have gone 12-1 at home. Lamar has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 4-17 in conference games. SE Louisiana averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-12 when winning the turnover battle.

Lamar is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 59.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 58.6 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won 57-44 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. R’Mani Taylor led Lamar with nine points, and Lihi Azouri led SE Louisiana with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.4 points. Jacei Denley is shooting 39.1% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Collins is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Azouri is averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

