Lamar faces Houston Christian on 7-game skid

Lamar Cardinals (12-18, 7-14 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-19, 7-14 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to stop its seven-game losing streak with a win over Houston Christian.

The Huskies are 8-5 in home games. Houston Christian is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 7-14 in conference play. Lamar has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian scores 67.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 68.9 Lamar gives up. Lamar’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won the last meeting 64-56 on Jan. 13. Rob Lee Jr. scored 31 points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is averaging 16 points for the Cardinals. Braden East is averaging 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.