Lake, White help Oregon State hold off San Francisco 78-77 in WCC Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josiah Lake and Dez White scored 18 points apiece to help Oregon State hold on for…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josiah Lake and Dez White scored 18 points apiece to help Oregon State hold on for a 78-77 victory over San Francisco on Sunday night in a West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 4 seed Oregon State (17-15) will face top-seeded Gonzaga in a Monday semifinal. No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s will play No. 3 seed Santa Clara or sixth-seeded Pacific in the other semifinal.

Lake also had seven assists for the Beavers, while White shot 6 for 8 from 3-point range. Isaiah Sy had 12 points.

Tyrone Riley IV finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals to pace the Dons (17-16). Ryan Beasley added 19 points, seven assists and four steals. Legend Smiley had 18 points and two steals.

White scored 12 points in the first half but Oregon State trailed 32-30. Lake scored 16 in the second half to keep the Beavers in front.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.