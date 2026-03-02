Lafayette plays Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-21, 5-13 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 8-10 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-21, 5-13 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 8-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Holy Cross.

The Leopards have gone 8-10 against Patriot League opponents, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot League with 13.5 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 4.0.

The Crusaders are 5-13 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross allows 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Lafayette averages 69.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.3 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross’ 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Lafayette has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Leopards won 86-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Ryan Pettit led the Leopards with 19 points, and Aiden Disu led the Crusaders with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is averaging 10.6 points and four assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

