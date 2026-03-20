Kyndal Walker scores 20 points to lead Maryland past Murray State 99-67

Redshirt freshman Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 20 points and she had plenty of help from Maryland teammates as the Terrapins defeated Murray State 99-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

NCAA Murray St Maryland Basketball Maryland head coach Brenda Frese cheers on her team during the first half against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) AP Photo/Chris Seward NCAA Murray St Maryland Basketball Murray State guard Briley Pena, left, and Maryland guard Yarden Garzon, right, battle for control of the ball during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) AP Photo/Chris Seward NCAA Murray St Maryland Basketball Maryland guard Kyndal Walker (8) looks to pass around Murray State guard Haven Ford (2) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 20, 2026, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) AP Photo/Chris Seward ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 20 points and she had plenty of help from Maryland teammates as the Terrapins defeated Murray State 99-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Mir McLean provided 19 points and 14 rebounds and Addi Mack added 18 points, while Yarden Garzon had 12 points and Saylor Poffenbarger added 10 points for fifth-seeded Maryland, which hammered the Racers on the boards.

“Clearly we had a lot more size on them,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “I think it begins there. It also just comes down to will and a want and a desire.”

The Terrapins (24-8), who matched their highest point total in a regulation game this season with the aid of 50% shooting from the field, will meet the North Carolina-Western Illinois winner in Sunday’s second round.

Halli Poock poured in 27 points and Haven Ford and Keslyn Secrist each scored 17 points for No. 12-seed Murray State (31-4), which finished with a school-record win total even though its 15-game winning streak ended.

“I’m disappointed it had to end like this, but we have a lot to be proud of,” Poock said.

Maryland’s 24 offensive rebounds were more than Murray State’s overall rebounding total in what finished as a 51-21 gap on the boards. The Terrapins compiled 33 second-chance points.

“That’s been us all season,” McLean said. “We shoot very well and also rebound very well, which makes our shooters more confident to shoot because we can always get the ball back.”

Murray State coach Rechelle Turner was expecting a challenge on the boards.

“They were relentless on the glass,” Turner said. “I thought our first stop defense was pretty good, but it’s hard to defend 33 second-chance points, 24 offensive rebounds.”

The Racers outscored Maryland 24-22 in the third quarter.

“Our energy started picking up and stuff like that and just trying to chip away,” Ford said. “We left the third quarter with confidence.”

Maryland put it away with a 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter. Murray State had given up a season-high points total with more than four minutes remaining.

Keyed by Walker, Maryland reserves outscored Murray State’s bench players by 33-0.

Maryland’s lead grew to 38-19 in the second quarter on the way to a 51-35 halftime edge. The Terrapins shot 50% in the first half with a 25-10 rebounding advantage.

Secrist scored six straight points for Murray State and the Racers used an 8-2 spurt at the end of the third quarter to close within 73-59.

Freshmen are factors

Walker, Mack and Rainey Welson (7 points) combined to give Maryland 45 points from freshmen.

“It’s just nice to finally be out here and be in this moment,” Walker said. “So I was super excited, and I think it kind of just showed today. Just having the opportunity to go out there and play and just playing free and having fun.”

The trio shot a combined 17 for 33 from the floor.

Board business

McLean’s rebound total marked the most for a Terrapin in an NCAA Tournament game in nine years since Brionna Jones had 15 in a 2017 matchup with Oregon.

Poffenbarger’s 11 rebounds gave her a double-figure total for the seventh time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games.

Up Next

Maryland will play at least two NCAA Tournament games for the 20th time in the last 22 tournaments.

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