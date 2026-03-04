Kyle has double-double, Kimpson scores 7 in OT and Miami women beat Stanford in ACC Tournament 83-76

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Ra Shaya Kyle had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Amarachi Kimpson scored seven of her 20…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Ra Shaya Kyle had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Amarachi Kimpson scored seven of her 20 points in overtime and 12th-seeded Miami survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat 13th-seed Stanford 83-76 in the opener of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Gal Raviv also scored 20 points for the Hurricanes (17-13), who take on fifth-seeded Notre Dame in Thursday’s second round. Kyle’s double-double was her 20th this season.

Courtney Ogden led Stanford (19-13) with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter when the Cardinal scored the final 11 points to tie the game at 70.

Hailee Swain added 17 points, Lara Somfai 12 and Nunu Agara 11 for the Cardinal.

Kimpson hit a 3-pointer to open overtime and Miami led by rest of the way with Kimpson adding four free throws in the final 22 seconds.

The Hurricanes outscored Stanford 28-13 in the third quarter to lead 65-52 and looked to be in command. But Miami went scoreless over the final 6:21, scoring only five points in the fourth quarter, and Stanford tied the game on Ogden’s bucket with 18.8 seconds remaining. Miami ran the clock down on its final possession then failed to get a shot off.

Stanford made 7 of 9 3-pointers in the second quarter in taking a 39-37 halftime lead. But the Cardinal made just one 3 and had seven turnovers in the third quarter when Miami outscored Stanford 20-3 over the final six minutes to lead 65-52.

Stanford made 12 of 27 from the arc but the 6-foot-6 Kyle helped Miami dominate in the paint, outscoring the Cardinal 40-28.

