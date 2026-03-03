Kiewiet and Lafayette host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (6-22, 2-15 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 6-11 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette…

Colgate Raiders (6-22, 2-15 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 6-11 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Colgate after Teresa Kiewiet scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 61-42 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Leopards are 4-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 2-15 against Patriot opponents. Colgate has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lafayette averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Colgate won the last matchup 63-57 on Dec. 31. Ella Meabon scored 27 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiewiet is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 10.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 31.5% over the last 10 games.

Meabon is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

