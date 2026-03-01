Kenyon Giles scores 28 to lead Wichita State over UTSA 84-67

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 28 points and Wichita State cruised to an 84-67 victory over UTSA on…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 28 points and Wichita State cruised to an 84-67 victory over UTSA on Sunday night.

Giles went 11 of 27 from the field (6 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Shockers (20-10, 12-5 American Conference). Dillon Battie added 13 points and six rebounds. Will Berg scored 10.

Jamir Simpson and Baboucarr Njie both finished with 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Roadrunners (5-24, 1-16) in a fourth straight loss. Daniel Akitoby pitched in with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Wichita State took the lead with 16:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Battie had 12 points to guide the Shockers to a 41-29 advantage at the break. Wichita State pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half.

