Karasinski scores 31 and Bellarmine defeats Jacksonville 82-79 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Karasinski led Bellarmine with 31 points and Brian Waddell was left open for a dunk with 14.3 seconds left as the Knights knocked off Jacksonville 82-79 on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Karasinski also contributed five rebounds for the Knights (13-18). Waddell added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Tyler Doyle had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field. The Knights snapped a five-game slide.

Hayden Wood led the Dolphins (12-20) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Jacksonville also got 22 points from Chris Lockett Jr. Jaylen Jones also had 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Karasinski scored 16 points in the second half for Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

